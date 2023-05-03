The Worship Service began at 10:30 a.m. Song Leader, Kay Watson welcomed all and read announcements for the first week of May. She led us as the congregation sang the praise songs: “Bless His Holy Name” and “Let the Redeemed”. Rev. Russ Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 10, Verses 1 – 5. He introduced prayer time and The Lord’s Prayer was recited after several people asked for prayers for families, friends, and upcoming events. Our first Hymn was “Glory To His Name”, followed by the offertory. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery, on keyboards, played “Have You Any Room For Jesus?”. After the offertory, The Worship Team sang “Do Lord, Remember Me” as Special Music.

To introduce the Sermon, Pastor Russ read from the Book of Hebrew, Chapter 9, Verses 11 – 23. His Sermon was titled: “A New Covenant”. A Covenant is a contract between two parties, in this case, between God and His people. The old Covenant was made of God’s rules for worship. Jesus said, “I am the New Covenant”.

He was the sacrifice when He sacrificed His life to pay for our sins. He sacrificed His life so that we could have a relationship with God. Before Christ, sacrifices were goats, calves, and other animals. Their blood was mixed with water and sprinkled on things used in worship and people who wanted to worship God. Repentance for sinning was shown through the sacrifice of blood.

How often do we think about the sacrifice made by Jesus and how does His sacrifice affect our behavior? Do we go to church just to be seen at church, or do we go to worship God? We have to realize that God is with us every day, everywhere. He never leaves our sides, good days or bad. Think about how much He loves us how do we repay Him, and can we let Him be involved in every aspect of our lives? Think about it.

The last Hymn was “Are You Washed In The Blood”, followed by the benediction and song, “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth”.

Announcements: Weekly events: Tuesday Bible Study at 10 a.m., in the Sturtevant Room. All are welcome. Thursday, Mary’s Lunch/Potluck, meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Vestry, all ladies are welcome. Also on Thursday, The Worship Team rehearses music for Sunday Services at 1 p.m. All are welcome. The next Men’s Breakfast will be on Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. The next Soap ‘N More Store will be on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to Noon. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m. In May, we will collect cereal for the Food Cupboard.

