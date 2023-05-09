JAY — A celebration of paper mill workers will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Paper & Heritage Museum at 22 Church St. in Livermore Falls.

The Jay Select Board voted in January to award the annual Spirit of America Award to mill workers as a group for their volunteerism over more than 100 years.

The Spirit of America Foundation recognizes volunteerism in communities on behalf of municipalities.

Museum representatives have offered to host a small presentation, said Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro who organized the event. The museum plans to be open for History Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 19.

A couple of people have offered to bring refreshments, Dalessandro said.

The award will be hung at the museum for visitors to see.

Jay has had two paper mills close permanently. The Pixelle Specialty Solutions’ Androscoggin Mill, formerly International Paper in Jay, closed the week of March 6. The Wausau Papers’ Otis Mill, which straddled the Livermore Falls/Jay line, closed in 2009.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: