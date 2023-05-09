A Nissan Altima driven by Heather Lovley, 34, of Standish told police she didn’t see a GMC Sierra pickup driven by Maureen Brescia, 70, of Mount Vernon driving on Main Street in Livermore Falls. Lovley said she was not familiar with the area and did not see the truck when she drove off Water Street, Livermore Falls officer Andrew Gooldrup said. Town Manager Amanda Allen, right, checked on the drivers while waiting for police who were tied up with another matter. Brescia told Gooldrup she would get checked out at a hospital to make sure she was OK. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
livermore falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles