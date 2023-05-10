STATE — Grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Animal Welfare Fund are available to organizations that advance animal welfare in the state.

Last year, the Animal Welfare Fund awarded $343,500 in grants to 25 nonprofit organizations, including general support for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Humane Society of Waterville Area and SPCA of Hancock County.

For more information and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/animalwelfare. The application deadline is June 1.

MaineCF also seeks volunteers to review proposals to the Animal Welfare Fund. Grant proposal reviewers provide comments to applicants, and recommend funding based on the program criteria and priorities. Volunteers must commit to attend a one-hour virtual training session in early June and review six to eight proposals by July 10.

Reviewers will receive a $350 stipend in appreciation for their time and contribution to the Animal Welfare grant program decision-making process. For more information about volunteer requirements, visit www.mainecf.org/animalwelfare or contact Program Officer John Ochira, [email protected] or 207-412-0837.

An anonymous donor established the Animal Welfare Fund in 2007 and MaineCF has awarded more than $1 million in grants since the program began. It is further supported by the Doree Taylor Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee, and the George F. Lyman and Ernestine Lyman Trust.

