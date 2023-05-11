JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors received updates Thursday night on possible grants for adult education and on student behavior on school buses, which is reportedly getting worse.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King have forwarded the Area Youth Sports application for Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) to the Senate Appropriations Committee and recommended funding for the $1.7 million project, according to Robyn Raymond, director of Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education.

“This is not a guarantee for funding,” Raymond said. “There are many more obstacles, but I am encouraged with how well received this project has been.”

The funding would help improve infrastructure at the AYS building to allow expansion of adult education’s culinary arts and workforce training programs, while also assisting AYS with building upgrades. The application through U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, did not make it through the first round, Raymond said.

In March, several local officials met with representatives of Collins, King and Golden to discuss potential funding for the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls area in light of the impending closure of the paper mill in Jay.

Raymond and Kendra Baker, executive director of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, had conversations about grant opportunities and “what we can do to bolster and strengthen our communities.”

At the same time, directors for Area Youth Sports were working to bring the building up to state fire codes. The issue was brought to light when the local United Way moved its Halloween fundraiser from Farmington to the AYS building. Sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers and exit signs and lights were among items either missing or not up to code.

Raymond said Thursday that Spruce Mountain Adult Education is included in a CDS application with the Maine Development Foundation that has also been forwarded to the Senate Appropriations Committee. It had to be amended, with the training program for commercial driver’s license still included, but staffing costs removed, Raymond said.

“I am hopeful to hear by July,” she said.

Concerning students who ride school buses in RSU 73, Norma Jackman, the district’s director of transportation, said behavior has gotten worse over the past couple of months. She also said most buses are at capacity, and officials and drivers must often deal with last-minute telephone calls that change where certain students are to go after school. Such calls sometimes come 20 minutes before the buses are to leave school, according to Jackson.

Jackson said other challenges include substitute bus drivers who might not know the students, bus passes that are thrown out and students presenting fake notes.

“Middle and high school students need bus passes,” she said. “It’s not because we don’t want to take them. We are legally bound by law on the number allowed on a bus.”

Jackman said she and Superintendent Scott Albert plan to send a letters to parents at the beginning of the new school year.

Director Andrew Sylvester of Livermore asked if there was a plan in place to address student damage to buses.

Jackman said two parents have been sent a bill for certain damage.

It costs $200 to cover a seat, Jackman said, and the district has taken care of most of it, she said.

Jackman said she has had more cameras installed to record activity on the district’s buses. Most buses now have four cameras.

“The problem is the seating,” she said. “The cameras don’t always get at the problem. Some students know where to sit.”

