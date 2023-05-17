LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to approve a site plan review application for Cyr Distillery on Diamond Road.

The board also approved new hours for the code enforcement officer and a temporary administrative assistant position for the Police Department.

Selectman Jim Cyr sat in the audience during the discussion of his proposed small craft distillery to make single-malt whiskey. He said he plans to start small and move on to other products.

The Planning Board previously approved the application.

“I need approval from the town so I can operate a distillery,” Cyr said.

The selectmen’s approval was needed to further his state and federal paperwork for the business.

The other four board members voted in favor of the project.

In other business, selectmen voted to reschedule their June 20 meeting to June 27 because there is a special town meeting June 20. They also canceled the July 4 meeting but will reschedule if there is something pressing.

The board approved new hours for Code Enforcement Officer Brandon Hobbs.

On Wednesday, Hobbs changed his hours for a typical 15-hour week to 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. For weeks when he needs to attend a Select Board meeting and Planning Board meeting, his hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Friday hours will remain the same.

On July 1, he will move to a 24-hour workweek. His schedule will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. If he has to attend selectmen and Planning Board meetings, his hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

In another matter, selectmen approved a request from Police Chief Michael Adcock to add a temporary position for 15 hours a week for an administrative assistant. There is money in the budget for the position, which will be posted. They have someone in mind, Adcock told the board. Qualified applicants will need to meet certain requirements, including knowing how to use the department’s computer system.

The person will be responsible for answering calls, and filing and uploading case files to the District Attorney’s Office. Once the department brings on another officer, the chief will be responsible for those duties. He is doing administrative work and patrolling now.

The department has been down two officers for a while.

