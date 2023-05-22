LIVERMORE FALLS — Several roads were damaged April 30 into May 1 during heavy rain and flooding, Road Foreman Bill Nichols told selectmen May 16.

The preliminary estimate of damage to the town was $78,630, the amount he reported to the Maine Emergency Management Agency, he said.

There were three washouts on Moose Hill Road, and a washout on each of Turmel Road and Bailey Street. Nichols said a sinkhole was recently found on Strickland Loop.

It would take at least $3,800 worth of work to repair the damage, which would increase the amount needed, he said.

Maine’s preliminary damage assessment threshold is about $2.4 million, Angela Molino, director of Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency, said. The county’s preliminary assessment of the so-called May Day Storm is about $2.2 million, she said. It exceeds the county’s threshold of $489,012.

Several towns are scheduled to attend a mandatory meeting with the Maine Emergency Management Agency on May 30.

In other business May 16:

• The Select Board accept a quote of $11,748 from D&N Sales and Service of Turner for an overhead door for the Fire Station.

• The board also agreed to buy two manholes for $14,000 and to have Pratt & Sons of Minot install them. The company is doing water lines for the Livermore Falls Water District and discovered there were two cleanouts on Church Street that didn’t have manholes, Sewer Superintended Mark Holt told the board. The money will come from the Livermore Falls Sewer Department account.

• Holt also told the board that the department received a $3,000 safety enhancement grant from the Maine Municipal Association for a hydraulic lift gate for lifting heavy items. The cost of the Thieman lift gate installed is $6,585. Of that amount, $360 or 10% will be paid for through the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant account and 90% or, $3,225 will come out of Sewer Department account, Holt said. The town of Jay will pay 52.7% of $360 per the interlocal agreement, he said.

• Nichols gave the rundown on three bids for paving. The lowest two bidders were $200 apart and the third was nearly $36,000 more, he said. Selectmen agreed to go with low bidder Spencer Group Paving in Turner for $98.50 a ton.

