NO. LIVERMORE — At the May 21 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The sermon, titled “Let’s Spring Clean” reading the scripture from Psalm 139:23-24. Pastor Bonnie began by talking about how many of us will spring clean our homes and yards each year but don’t take the time to spring clean our lives. Many people need to clean our lives from everyday living on this earth.

One item that needs some cleaning out is our hearts. Our heart is the central part that defines each of us, makes us different from one another. Even in Proverbs it says, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” If our heart is not right with God, how can we live a true life for Him. We need to get rid of the junk that pollutes our hearts and replace it with the cleansing power of God’s Word. Another item we need to clean is our thoughts in our minds.

“What feeds our minds is where our thoughts will go. If we fill it full of gossip, bitterness, negativity, doubt, and fear, that is where our mind will be focused on and then we can’t be focused on God and of His things. We need to renew our minds to think and be more like Jesus. The next thing that needs cleaning is us doing things “our way”. Our motives in our lives that aren’t of Jesus, will lead us to disaster. We need to think and act the way Jesus would, if we want to follow Him.

What can we do to clean up our lives? Make your walk to be like Jesus, Jesus was perfect, we should be aiming to be perfect. We won’t be perfect until we are face to face with Him, but we can strive towards perfection in our lives. We need to keep our eyes on Jesus and obey and trust in Him for our lives. We need to keep our heart pure and to be careful not to let this world take over it.

How do we keep ourselves clean for God? We keep it clean by praising and worshipping God. If we remember and acknowledge that all things come from God and thanking Him for all the blessings He gives His children, we are keeping our heart and our mind focused on Him.

So, let’s eliminate the clutter in our lives, get rid of anything that is not from our heavenly Father. Praise God for your life and what He has done for you through Jesus Christ. Let us vacuum, dust, polish and organize our lives, so Jesus can shine through us. Let’s get to spring cleaning!

The announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting cereal for the Food Pantry in the month of May. VBS meeting – May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

