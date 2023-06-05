JAY — Selectpersons voted Monday to accept bids for road salt and for paving from Morton Salt Co. and Pike Industries Inc., respectively.

The state bid through Morton Salt of Chicago was $81.38 per ton. The Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments’ bid through Eastern Salt Co. of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was $83.90 a ton, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere’s information.

Last year the town paid $5.13 a ton more than this year.

Pike Industries of Belmont, New Hampshire, bid $221,370.90 for paving. It will cover a number of roads, Public Works Director John Johnson said.

The Road Committee is recommending Merriman, Tessier, Belmont, Davis and Warren Hill roads be paved this summer.

There is also a plan to pave Chickadee Avenue, which would be paid for by the company that installed the solar array off the avenue and state Route 4. The company gave the town $15,000 for the work.

The Paving Committee recommended the town work with Pike Industries.

As in years past, roads may be added or projects scaled back based on the approved budget once final pricing is in, according to LaFreniere.

In other business, Chairman Terry Bergeron announced that Tuesday’s workday at French Falls Park has been canceled because of wet weather. A new date will be announced.

The special board meeting was held at 3 p.m. at the Town Office.

