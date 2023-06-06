A 21-gun salute is seen Monday morning, May 29, during a Memorial Day ceremony in Union Park in Livermore Falls. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

VFW Post 3335 auxiliary members Alice Robinson at left and Gail Dube place a wreath Monday morning, May 29, at a monument in Union Park in Livermore Falls. Memorial Day ceremonies were held in Leeds, Fayette, Livermore Falls, Jay and Livermore to honor those who died while in service to their country. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Monday morning, May 29, the color guard from VFW Post 3335 in Jay is seen during a Memorial Day ceremony in Jay. Pictured from left are James Manter, Ricky Merrill, Don Frechette, Larry Bilodeau, David Lachapelle and John Dube. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Chaplain Larry Bilodeau at left gives a prayer Monday morning, May 29, at the War Memorial in Jay. Also seen during the Memorial Day ceremony are Connie Cordell, auxiliary member, and Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, American Legion Post 10 commander, at right. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
jay maine, Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore falls maine, Memorial Day 2023
Related Stories
Latest Articles