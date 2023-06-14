LIVERMORE FALLS — At the June 11, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, Kay King-Watson opened the Worship Service as she welcomed all in attendance and read announcements. She went on to lead us in two Songs of Praise: “We Are the Light”, and “Behold What Manner of Love”. Rev. Russ Thayer read the Call To Worship from Psalm 27, Verse 1. He led us into Prayer Time, after which, we recited The Lord’s Prayer. Our first hymn was, “Soldiers of Christ, Arise”. As the offering plates were passed, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Grace Greater Than Our Sin”. Special music was provided by Dick Poland and friend, Liz, as they performed a beautiful piece called: “Remembering Times”, composed by a friend of Liz. Dick sang the lyrics, then played the flute, as Liz accompanied on the piano. It was a very moving experience!

Reading from Ephesians, Chapter 6, Verses 10 – 20, Rev. Thayer introduced his Sermon, titled: “Armor Needed”. Satan is very busy in the world, working very hard to distract, delay and destroy our Christianity. Often, we get too comfortable wih daily events that happen, not only in the world at large, but in our small towns and large cities, right in our communities. As Christians, we need to prepare to spread the Word of God whenever and wherever we see the need. In order to be prepared to survive and stop the evil in the world, we need to put on “God’s Armor.”. 1. God’s Word is Truth, that is the Belt of our Armor. We must read in the Word every day to keep ourselves immersed in His Truth. 2. The Breastplate of Righteousness helps us to continuously live our lives doing God’s will. We must continually be in touch with God on a daily basis. 3. Our feet must be covered in peace as we go into the world to share The Gospel of Peace. 4. The Shield of Faith protects us against Temptations. Satan is looking for our weaknesses and can’t wait to help us give in to our temptations. We must let God’s goodness be reflected in our lives, and the Devil will fail. 5.The Helmet of Salvation will protect our minds from the evil thoughts and ideas that Satan tries to give us. We must keep strong in our faith to ward off his evil. 6. Finally, the Sword of the Spirit must be our “weapon of choice.” Prayer, reading the Bible every day. standing strong in our faith, not giving in to temptations, staying true to God’s message as we share it with others – that is standing tall in “The Armor of God”!

Our last Hymn was: “Trust and Obey”, and after the Benediction, we sang “Grace, Love and Fellowship”.

Announcements: 1. First Baptist will host our annual Community Festival in the Parking Lot on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. 2. Mary’s Lunch continues through the summer, every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. 3. The next Soap ‘N More Store will take place next Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. 4. Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. 5. The Gideon Bibles Society will be here on July 9 to take part in the Worship Service. 6. Food Cupboard: this month, we are collecting canned spaghetti sauce. In July, we will collect spaghetti.

