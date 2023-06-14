Live as though everything is a miracle because it is! As I grow older, this mantra becomes more cemented in my life. I look around and get caught up in the fascination of seeing trees, insects, birds, human beings, or even cars moving along the interstate. The list is without end.

My husband and I were on a walk a few years ago before he adjusted to my freely talking to angels, birds, trees, and random wildlife. We came upon a tree that was still standing but, to our eyes, had all the looks of being dead. There was not a leaf or bud to be seen. I said, “See that tree?” “Yep,” he said. “It’s dead.” Feigning insulted surprise, I exclaimed, “It is not dead! Look at the blackbirds perching high up for a good look at the world.

Bugs crawl on its bark, and its roots drink up from the soil, nutrients that feed the tree, birds, and other animals finding home in its branches. It will provide wildlife food after it falls to the ground one day.” He looked at me in amazement and suggested that it still appeared dead. Jokingly, I responded, “One day, you’ll be old and feeble. I’ll feed you soup and let it dribble down your chin. And I’ll say, “There! That’s for the tree!”. We laughed then, and I still giggle when we go by the dead tree, still standing naked in all its glory.

This week we had a pair of Mallard ducks enjoying our “pool cover pond.” I watched “John and Ella” enjoyed each other’s company. He stood unwaveringly, quietly watching over her as she ate. That he prized her was abundantly evident. I was amazed at their ability to waddle peacefully as they snacked on seeds and berries, even as rain poured over them. I am in awe of the miracle that many examples of wildlife feel safe in our backyard.

A few years ago, we had a mother fox, and her babies camped under our deck. She would go off to find her baby’s food, but first, she would look up at me before leaving them in my care. How can anyone say these instances are not miracles?

These days my husband thinks nothing of my talking to trees and birds, encouraging my garden, and joining me in feeding the birds and watching the wildlife. That, too, perhaps, is a miracle!

We often use the word “miracle” for something that impresses us. I know two other words that capture the essence of experiencing a miracle.

The first is “commuovere” which is Italian for expressing something so beautiful that it moves you to tears. Its root is Latin, commovēre, meaning “to move.”

The second is “Meraki,” derived from the Turkish “Merak.” There is no direct English translation, but it means doing something with a great soul, creativity, or love.

The two words together capture what can be experienced when we look at the world and see everything as a miracle. It is.

