MEXICO/RUMFORD — These communities are both hosting celebrations on July 4th, starting in Mexico with a trail walk and run and finishing in Rumford with a fireworks show.

Mexico will hose its first annual festival at the Mexico Rec Park, including a Cruise-In from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Glenn Gordon and Bob Arsenault are organizing the River Valley Recovers Strong July 4 5K Trail Walk and Run, which gets underway at 9 a.m.

Gordon said proceeds from this race will be used to support individuals and organizations providing resources to promote recovery for people with SUD and their families.

Registration forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Larry Labonte Recovery Center, 412 Waldo Street, Rumford 04276. There is also registration on site the day of the race starting at 8 a.m.

The first 100 people to register will receive a race t-shirt. There will be prizes awarded based on age groups.

There will be children’s events, including pony/horse rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Magic Cowboy of the West (kids songs and show) from 11 a.m. to noon, IE The Entertainer (clown on stilts making balloon animals) from noon to 1:30 p.m., and magician Scot Grassette from 3-4 p.m.

Music by Roadhouse from 12:30-3 p.m., with food available from the Scouts, 4J’s BBQ, and Shut Up and Eat Food Truck.

In Rumford, the Fourth of July Committee and the Rumford Parks Commission are bringing back their event, which includes lots of food, music, kids games and more.

The event will open to the public at 4 p.m., and about 90 minutes later, the popular bicycle parade and the decorated wagon/carriage parade will take place on the track.

There will be music by Tom LeClair, C.A. Wortley Dragon of the Wortley, with Roadhouse performing just before the fireworks display.

There will be a dunk tank and lots of vendors.

Interested vendors, particularly food vendors, can contact Richard at 357-9444. He said they limit vendors to what you are selling so they don’t have a lot of the same things.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale will again provide fireworks show, which begins after just after dusk and runs anywhere from 18 to 22 minutes.

The small committee is looking for anyone who would like to volunteer, even for a couple of hours. Examples include helping with games or cooking.

Donation buckets will be available at the event to help ensure there is an event next year.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: