NO. LIVERMORE — At the June 18 North Livermore Baptist Church service, Pastor Bonnie Higgins welcomed the congregation at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Wonderful Words of Life”, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” and “Trust and Obey”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The men in the church, each were given a gift, for Father’s Day.

The sermon, titled “Loose Connection” the scripture from John 15:1-8. Pastor Bonnie began by talking about how in our lives, things will stop working and we need a repairman to come and fix the problem. Only after they start to fix it do they see it is only a loose wire and the connection wasn’t intact. It is a quick fix.

This also happens when we don’t feel we are connected to God. When we allow sin in our lives, and we do that often, we are disconnected from God until we repent of those sins. Jesus died on a cross for our sins, our past, present and future sins, and even though they were forgiven, we need to take ownership of our sins and repent them before God.

How do we stay in connection to God? We must remember He is in control of not only this world, but also our lives. We also need to remember that God is righteous. We must acknowledge our sin and we must go before Him to repent. Also, to stay connected to God, we must remember the grace He gives us. If we are here on earth, we will have a sin problem. Even as Christians, we will give into temptations and not follow everything we know is true about God.

If you want to stay connected to God, there must be a sacrifice. God sacrificed His Son, Jesus to reconnect with us, what are you doing to stay connected to Him? We have time to do everything in our lives, work, family and friends, sports, watching tv, reading novels, go on vacations, but you don’t seem to find the time to spend even five minutes in prayer with God. Can you give up one hour on a Sunday morning to gather with other believers and worship Him as He has commanded us to do?

Remember, everything here on earth is only temporary, He is eternal. Our relationship with Him is eternal, it will outlast everything.

If you feel disconnected from God, get connected! The only way to be connected to God is through His Son, Jesus Christ. Jesus has spoken in the Bible that He is the vine and we are His branches. The first step to connect is to believe in Jesus and His birth, life, death, and resurrection. The second step is to read His Word, pray, tell others, show others what knowing Jesus can do for them. Turn to Him when things are right in your life, let Him fix it.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned Spaghetti Sauce for the Food Pantry in the month of June. Bible Study will resume on July 11. Coming Events: July 10-14: Vacation Bible School from 6 – 8 p.m.

July 16: Quarterly Business Meeting and the church’s BBQ. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights, 7 p.m. at the church. For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Pastor Bonnie will be out of the office from June 19 – July 2

