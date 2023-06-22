FARMINGTON — Summer is here and that means the sound of marches, polkas and other popular old-time songs are heard every Monday night, weather permitting.

Western Maine Foothills Band, formerly Old Crow Indian Band provides a free concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Monday, now through Aug. 28, in the Meetinghouse Park gazebo.

Musicians of all ages and levels of experience are invited to sit in with the band. Music, stands and chairs are provided. Bring a brass, reed or woodwind instrument for one night, several or the rest of the summer. Arriving a few minutes early is helpful.

For students, performing with the band is a great way to meet community service obligations. Some school districts have community service requirements.

During concerts children can be seen riding scooters or bikes, tossing a ball or playing hide and seek with friends. Some adults bring craft projects to work on while sitting in the park. Others remain in their vehicles and honk their horn at the conclusion of a song particularly well liked.

The band has been providing concerts in the park for decades. Many members have passed away in recent years or are no longer able to play.

Without an infusion of new players, the concerts may not be able to continue. Please help spread the word and encourage those with musical talent to step up to prevent the concerts from becoming just another link in Farmington’s history.

« Previous

Next »