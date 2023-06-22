FARMINGTON — Wednesday evening, June 14, a number of ways were shared for people locally to help Ukrainians seeking refuge from their war-torn country.

The group Western Maine Friends of Ukraine has been working for about a year to establish itself as a Sponsor Circle and will provide support for those in the Farmington area interested in helping those affected as a result of the war brought on by Russia.

Janine Winn of Temple lived in Ukraine for three years while serving in the Peace Corps. She spent most of that time in a village in western Ukraine, was evacuated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I expected to go back, then the war broke out,” Winn said.

She got involved in the process of providing support for Ukrainian people. Western Maine Friends of Ukraine is working under the guidelines of United for Ukraine [U4U], a refugee program set up by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Winn noted. The small, local group is not incorporated, has no tax exempt status, she said.

The group’s goal is to have at least three host families locally for at least three Ukrainian families or individuals.

“It can be very isolating if no one else around speaks your language,” Winn said. “I can attest to this.”

The Sponsor Circle will have primary responsibility for successful relocation of refugees. Those in the circle will work to match the Ukrainians with the help they need.

In addition to hosting Ukrainians, other ways to help include:

• Providing transportation to and from appointments

• Shopping for groceries, etc.

• Providing childcare

• Translating Russian or Ukrainian to and from English

• Teaching refugees the English language

• Supplying furniture, clothing, household items, toys, books, bicycles, etc.

Food and clothing expenses are not covered by host families. Host families must provide ways for the Ukrainians to cook and storage spaces for their food.

The refugees may or may not speak English. They could be individuals, couples, small families or other groupings and could come from any walk of life.

The idea is to find an initial host for a number of weeks, maybe five months while the Ukrainians are finding jobs, obtaining medical insurance and other services, getting on their feet to stay somewhere else, Winn noted.

Britten Bolenbaugh served in the Peace Corps at the same time as Winn. She also was in Ukraine but left just before the pandemic. She is now with Integrated Refugee & Immigration Services in Connecticut and works with several countries.

Ukrainians are able to work immediately, which is an advantage, Bolenbaugh said. These are people who have been displaced, want a new home, she noted. “The goal is for them to be independent,” she stated. “We don’t want these people to become indigent.”

The Ukrainians make a two-year commitment, they don’t have to stay in Maine, can go wherever they find jobs and will be happy, Bolenbaugh said.

“They have been through a lot,” she noted. “Every one still has friends and family in Ukraine. Don’t compare what is going on in your life to theirs.”

Vadym and Yana are a young Ukrainian couple hosted by Mike and Pam Matzinger of Greene. The Matzingers invited Winn to meet the younger couple just before Christmas.

Vadym and Yana joined the meeting via Zoom, the Matzingers came to Farmington.

People hosting, it’s a very big thing they are doing, Vadym said. It is wonderful to share traditions, thoughts, what is different in Ukraine and the United States, he noted.

In a new country a lot of things need to be done, such as opening a bank account, obtaining a work visa and finding an apartment, Vadym said. In Ukraine apartments come furnished – that was a big change, he noted.

A registry can be set up at Target to help get things needed by Ukrainian refugees, Pam Matzinger noted.

There are things Americans take for granted, are second nature, such as knowing when a credit card bill must be paid to avoid late fees, that are alien to Ukrainians, Mike Matzinger said. “We have had to deal with bureaucracy our whole lives,” he added.

The couple lived with the Matzingers for a little over three months, now have their own apartment. Yana is already working. Vadym has a degree in cyber security but it’s not the same as a degree from an American university, making it difficult to find work.

“I just passed my drivers test,” Yana noted.

“Life is continuing, we are happy to be here,” Vadym said.

Pam Matzinger considers herself a pseudo-mom to Vadym and Yana, made Yana text her to know they arrived safely when they couple went on a mini-vacation recently.

When asked, Vadym said finding a job is challenging for people speaking a different language, those without excellent English. Public transportation in Ukraine is inexpensive, there’s no need for a car, he noted. “Here it is necessary to have a car, money for it,” he stated. “There is no place to go to walk.”

Yana said phones were challenging for her.

Every time they accomplished something new, it was celebrated, Pam Matzinger said. Hosting was a really wonderful experience, she stated.

At first Pam felt no one would want to come to Greene. She felt she should host because it was the right thing to do. The process is similar to a dating website, more than one person contacted her, she didn’t “date” the first one, she noted. Some 50 people were rejected before finding a good fit, she said.

It was nine weeks from the time she said she should host to Vadym and Yana arriving in Boston on Nov. 20, Pam Matzinger said. She compared hosting with a young couple having to move back in with their parents. It was very sad when they moved out, dinners together are still held once or twice a month if not once a week, she noted.

Winn said she just built a house with only one bedroom in it after selling her former home, has no space to offer for refugees.

When asked what he liked best about living in Maine, Vadym said, “Nature. It is all about the nature. The people are great, meeting new people.” He spoke of a recent news item listing Portland as one of the five best cities in America to live.

“Don’t think you have to spend a lot of money or anything,” Pam Matzinger said of her decision to host. “This was such a great thing for us, we hope you will decide to help. We will be in their lives for the rest of their lives.”

“And they will be in ours,” Mike added.

For more information on ways to help, email [email protected] or call Winn at 207-578-8220.

