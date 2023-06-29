FARMINGTON — Fireworks and a parade will be part of Independence Day celebrations with changes to note for the fireworks.

The fireworks will be set off about 9:15 p.m. Monday evening, July 3, from a new location. They are being sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance, Northern Lights Hearth & Sports and Harris Septic Services.

Kendrick Charles will be providing horse-drawn wagon rides from about 7 to 8:30 p.m., sponsored by John Moore, owner of Narrow Gauge Cinemas. On Monday, June 26, Moore said he wasn’t sure yet where the pick up and drop off locations would be.

“We are using a different field for the fireworks this year,” Moore said. There are three fields near the drive-in movie screen – the University of Maine Farmington Leib Field to the left, a middle one and the real big one in back, he noted. The four acre field in the middle, which Moore mows and where camping was held last year is where people can walk in to watch, he noted.

There are several reasons for the change, Moore said. Traditionally people parked in the UMF parking lot on Front Street with some going onto the athletic fields where sparklers were used, he noted. Debris from those and other things left behind meant there was a fair amount of refuse to pick up afterwards, he stated.

There are trails between the athletic fields and the Sandy River, Moore said. By having the fireworks set off in the field directly behind the drive-in it removes concerns over people coming behind the area where the fireworks are going off, he noted.

Advertisement

“I have mowed a small path around the field for a nice shooting area,” Moore said. “The new location works on a number of different levels.

“People hate change. The field is lovely, will hold 10,000 people.”

Another reason for the change is there will be a greater distance between spectators and where the fireworks will be set off, Moore said. “For every 70 feet away you are from spectators, you can go up one inch in shell size,” he noted. “Where before four inch shells were possible, now we can go up to six inch. Those are the ones people ooh and ah over.”

To access the field for pedestrian viewing, people should take a left onto Pleasant Street between the courthouse and Meetinghouse Park then take the first right onto Pleasant Street Extension, Moore said. There will be signs to help direct people, he added.

According to the Narrow Gauge Cinemas Facebook page, the drive-in will offer a special for the fireworks, followed by the latest Spiderman movie. “Tickets available now for the best spot to park at the drive-in and watch the spectacular fireworks and a movie….just $20 for a car, medium popcorn and two medium drinks. Please maximum number of people is six per car spot,” it states.

While parking will be possible in the UMF Front Street lot, Moore said he wasn’t sure how fireworks visibility would be from there. Parking in the courthouse parking lot on Main Street or along Anson Street were suggested by Moore.

Advertisement

Moore has been organizing the fireworks display for five years. “I have never struck out yet,” he noted when asked if there were plans for a rain date.

Additional information and updates may be found on the Narrow Gauge Cinemas Facebook page and the Franklin County Maine News, Events, Raves and Rants page.

Weather permitting, Western Maine Foothills Band will be performing in the Meetinghouse Park gazebo from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Farmington Rotary will once again coordinate the festive Fourth of July parade. The theme is “America the Beautiful.” Line up is at 8 a.m. in the Olsen Student Center parking lot on High Street and the parade begins at 10 a.m.

Registration forms may be found on the Farmington Rotary Facebook page and will also be available the day of the parade, according to a release provided by Rotarian Lisa Laflin.

Prizes will be awarded for agriculture/animals, antique car/tractor/truck, floats, walkers/bands/music and military/patriotic. On Tuesday, June 27, Laflin said Chamber Bucks would be given to the top three in each category. There is also a judges’ choice award, she noted.

Laflin wasn’t able to confirm the parade route but thought it would begin from the parking lot travel along High Street to Broadway then onto Main Street to South Street and end up back in the parking lot. The route could be the reverse of that, she noted.

Either way, downtown Farmington is a good place where people can watch, Laflin added.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: