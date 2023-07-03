Fireworks light up the sky Monday night near the Narrow Gauge Cinemas in Farmington to celebrate the Fourth of July. Prior to the display, horse-drawn wagon rides were given around the field near the cinemas. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Children pat a pair of Belgian horses Monday during the Farmington Fourth of July celebration. Kenric Charles of Kingfield brought his horses to the field behind Narrow Gauge Cinemas to provide wagon rides. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Jonathan Beaudette of Wilton, left, holds his 18-month-old son, Ethan, on Monday while brother Carl Beaudette of Jay holds his 9-month-old daughter, Madilynn, during Farmington’s Fourth of July celebration. Behind them in the field near the Narrow Gauge Cinemas are Belgian draft horses Charlie and Ernie owned by Kenric Charles of Kingfield who provided wagon rides before the fireworks display. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Fourth of July 2023, photography
Related Stories
Latest Articles