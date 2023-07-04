NORTH JAY — Early Monday evening, June 26, more chairs had to be set up as families arrived for the magic show to kick off the summer reading program at Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

The parking lot quickly filled, so some vehicles had to find space across the road or elsewhere to park.

Children chatted with friends or moved around while waiting for the show to start.

The last time Marcus Steelgrave was in this area was in 1976 while doing a performance for America’s Bicentennial.

Steelgrave Magic is made up of Marcus and Angelique Steelgrave, this was the first time the couple performed at the library.

The magical thing about books is that with reading you can be in two places at the same time, he said.

Throughout the next hour, numerous tricks were performed using a variety of props. One of the most intriguing for children was when a white dove appeared from a small cloth bag.

Marcus called on children to help with one boy so excited he jumped around on the stage and repeatedly was repositioned so the audience could see him. At one point, Marcus feared the youth would fall off the stage.

“Magic is the only job where a group of parents will let an old man tease their children,” Marcus quipped.

The show ended with a gray and white rabbit pulled from a house that magically transformed from white and black to orange and red. Marcus said the rabbit lives with them along with several cats.

According to the Steelgrave Magic website, the Steelgraves have performed in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, other parts of New England, up and down the East Coast and into the Midwest.

