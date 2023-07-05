FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center invites the public to join us during Maine Jazz Camp week for a series of evening concerts by Jazz Camp faculty and students. Concerts will be held in the Emery Performance Space on the University of Maine at Farmington campus and are free and open to the public. Donations to the Maine Jazz Camp Scholarship Fund are greatly appreciated.

Several Maine Jazz Camp faculty, past and present, have been the recipients of important international jazz awards. Follow this link for faculty list and bios: https://www.mainejazzcamp.com/faculty

Jazz Camp faculty concerts will take place at 8 p.m., July 9-13:

Sun., July 9 – Christine Correa, voice/Michael Sarin, drums

Mon., July 10 – Jeremy Udden, alto saxophone

Tues., July 11 – Alex Ridout, trumpet/Rahul Carlberg, piano

Wed., July 12 – Shane Simpson, piano/Priya Carlberg, voice/ Mwanzi Harriott, guitar

Thurs., July 13 – Matt Pavolka, bass

Student concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m., July 14, and also July 15 at 10 a.m.

Since 1979 the Maine Jazz Camp has been introducing jazz to student musicians from all over Maine and beyond. The camp runs week-long sessions for high school and middle school students; however, college students and adults are most welcome. Each week over 50 students participate in an atmosphere of campus living and jazz music, quickly assimilating its program of ensemble playing, improvisation and theory.

