Brody Labarre, right, plays the piano while Layne Nason, left, watches in the Octagon House on Tuesday, July 4. Nason is a trustee of the Farmington Historical Society and had been giving guided tours during the open house.
The dining room of the Octagon House on Tuesday, July 4. Also known as the Hiram Ramsdell House, the Farmington Historical Society had an open house in honor of the Fourth of July. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The sun porch of the Octagon House on Tuesday, July 4. The sun porch has seen extensive repairs using grant funding and will be seeing more in the future with another grant on the way. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
