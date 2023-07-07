To the Editor:

As the Chair of the Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees, I am writing to implore the Maine State Legislature to fund LD 985. This bill provides $3.4MM of critical funding that, when matched with federal funds, closes a $10.3MM gap between cost of care and MaineCare reimbursement rates.



Last year I led a group of relevant stakeholders to develop a plan for the long-term viability and continuous operation of all Maine Veterans’ Homes.



The stakeholder’s group made six recommendations and the board unanimously adopted the recommendations because we agreed with the legislature – that the Maine Veterans’ Homes system of care must remain open in all six locations.



However, the key stakeholder recommendation, the one that makes all the other recommendations possible, is for the legislature to sustainably fund the homes. LD 985 makes this possible. It provides critical funding and keeps our promise to care for those who served our state and nation’s military.



On this 4th of July weekend, when flags are flying and we pause to honor our American independence, I ask the question, what are the lives of those whose service and sacrifice secured our freedom worth?



I dare say the value is far more than the $3.4MM needed to sustain the system of care that serves Maine veterans and their families towards the end of their lives.



We must insist on funding LD 985! It’s a small price to pay to honor those who nobly served to protect our democracy and freedom.



Donald O. Lagace Jr.

Brigadier General, USA Retired

Chair

Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees

Augusta

