RUMFORD — Recommendations to fill two vacant firefighting positions were approved by the Select Board on July 6.

Fire Chief Chris Reed said from among five applicants, he recommended new firefighters were Dan Carrier, Jr., current fire chief in Peru; and Justin Tibbetts, member of the Andover Fire Department.

The Select Board voted 4-0 on that recommendation. Absent was board member Frank DiConzo.

In other business, the board of selectmen voted 4-0 to formally accept the award of the cash criminal forfeiture of $6,982 cash in drug proceeds if that happens.

Police Chief Tony Milligan said this stems from four drug cases of 2020 and 2021 for which the Rumford Police Department was one of the participating agencies. “They’re just now nearing the end of their prosecution cycle. This is in anticipation that the criminal forfeiture will be awarded.”

Milligan said, “The $6,982 that is potentially coming to us that will be earmarked towards the K-9 program or to criminal drug investigations.”

There will be a special town meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15 in the Rumford Falls Auditorium.

One item will be a request to allow an easement on a public way under Porter Avenue West.

From 1:30-5:30 p.m. on this day, paper ballots will be available at the Town Office for a run-off election for a Finance Committee member. Several people received a single write-in vote in June, and those still interested will be considered.

Appointments approved by the Select Board include:

Jerry Cohen, three-year term on the Library Board of Trustees;

Ann Morin, one-year unexpired term on the Library Board of Trustees;

Dan Richard, three-year term on the Park and Recreation Commission;

Ryan Palmer, three-year term on the Park and Recreation Commission;

Roger Viger, two-year unexpired term on the Park and Recreation Commission;

Bob Chase, three-year term on the Med-Care Board;

Leonard McKenna, alternate on the Med-Care Board;

Brad Adley, three-year term on the Rumford Water District Board;

Pete Gautreau, three-year term on the Rumford Mexico Sewer Board.

Vacancies still exist for the following:

Board of Appeals — two three-year terms, one alternate;

Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Board — one three-year term;

Animal Control Officer — one-year term;

Animal Control Officer, alternate — one-year term;

Plumbing Inspector, alternate — one-year term;

Poland Spring Benefit Committee — one three-year term.

