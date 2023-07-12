LIVERMORE FALLS — A man charged Wednesday with breaking into the Rusty Lantern convenience store/gas station at 1247 Park St. was found in the parking lot barefoot and bleeding, Police Chief Michael Adcock said.

Brandon Berry, 34, a transient who appears to be from Lewiston, was charged with felony aggravated criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass. He was also charged with violating conditions of release on an unrelated case, Adcock said.

Berry was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and was expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Troy Reed responded to an alarm at the store about 2 a.m. and saw a man walking barefoot across the parking lot. The man’s feet and right eye were bleeding and Reed also noticed he had difficulty maintaining his balance, Adcock said.

When store employees responded to the alarm they watched the surveillance video, which showed the man in the store staring at merchandise. He had broken the glass in the front door to gain entrance, the chief said.

It does not appear he took anything before leaving, Adcock said.

Jay police assisted Reed at the scene.

A conviction for aggravated criminal mischief is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Convictions for criminal trespass and violation of condition of release are punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

