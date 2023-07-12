FARMINGTON — The Bonney Woods Corporation (BWC) is inviting you to join us in the woods this summer. To increase awareness about the woods, who we are, and who maintains them, BWC board members are sharing their knowledge in a variety of events. From easy walks to trail runs, tree identification, dog walks, and more, there is something for everyone.

Please go to our website https://www.powderhousehill.org/adventures/ to sign up for an event, not required but suggested. By signing up, we will have your contact information in case the date/time is changed. A donation is requested but you decide the amount.

The Bonney Woods Corporation is Maine’s oldest non-profit. It owns and manages the Powder House Hill Trails, linking Bonney, Flint, Village, Horn, and Willow Springs Woods. The BWC is an all-volunteer organization: it has no paid staff and is neither affiliated with nor funded by the Town of Farmington or any other organization.

The Powder House Hill Trails are free to use but someone, somehow, maintains every trail. If you enjoy the trails, please help support the BWC in some way.

You can email specific questions, find links to volunteer opportunities, get trail updates, and donate on our website or follow us on Facebook (@BonneyWoods) or Instagram (@powderhousehilltrails). Donations can also be made using Venmo @powderhousehilltrails. We look forward to seeing you in the woods!

Event list. (Please check the website for more events to be added)

Women’s Trail Running, Wednesday, July 12. One Mile @ 6 p.m. with 5k @ 6:30 p.m. Want to try trail running but don’t know where to start? These group runs will be friendly and nobody will be left behind. Come learn a couple of routes: the one-mile will be a single loop and the 5k will make a figure-8 that does not repeat sections of trail. Learn about gear, techniques and safety in the company of other women! w/ Emily B.

Group Trail Run, Thursday, July 13. One Mile @ 6 p.m. and 5k @ 6:30 p.m. Want to try trail running but don’t know where to start? These group runs will be friendly and nobody will be left behind. Come learn a couple of routes: the one-mile will be a single loop and the 5k will make a figure-8 that does not repeat sections of trail. This is a great chance to learn a new sport and improve your trail knowledge! w/ Emily B.

Map and Compass, Saturday, July 15 @ 9 a.m. Learn to find your way in the back country. Topics include reading map symbols, scale, legend, color, contour lines, matching the terrain to the map, orienting map & compass, True & magnetic north, declination, determining your location and planning your route. Practice skills in the woods. If you have a compass, please bring it if not we will have a few extras. w/ Peter B., Doug A. & Peter T.

Kids Hike, Sunday, July16. @ 2 p.m. w/ Matt F. Walk the perimeter of the Powder House Hill Trails Network

Walk the perimeter of the Powder House Hill Trails Network – On Saturday, July 22. @ 9 a.m. Do you get lost in the woods and avoid venturing too far? Join us to walk the trails along the outer boundaries of the Powder House Hill trails. Learn the landmarks to help orient yourself. Plan 2 +/- hours which will include some hills and maybe some wet areas. Dogs okay, but must be leashed on the Low Traverse. w/ Sandy R.

Dog Walk will be Sat. July 29. @ 10 a.m. Join a group dog walk! w/ Dori B.

Chainsaw Sharpening – Thursday August 10. @ 5:30 p.m. Learn how to sharpen your own chainsaw! Meet at Water Dept. (Village Corp) parking lot across from pump building. Bring your saw and tools. There will also be tools available. w/ Peter T.

Explore Box Shop Hill – Wednesday, August 23 @ 4 p.m. See the sights and explore the trails leading to and around Box Shop Hill. Learn more about Powder House Hill Trails and the Bonney Woods Corporation. w/Cherie G.

