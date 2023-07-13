JAY — Wilton Academy’s annual alumni reunion was held Tuesday, July 11, at LaFleurs Restaurant.

People gather in LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay Tuesday, July 11, where the Wilton Academy annual reunion was held. Students from Wilton graduated from that school before the town joined Regional School Unit 9 in Farmington. Submitted photo

Members from the Class of 1966 planned the program.

At LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay Tuesday, July 11, members of Wilton Academy’s Class of 1966 seen from left are Barry Therrien, Eileen Adams, Shannon Chase Smith, Joyce Brown Stinchfield, Joe Ross, Maureen Lothrop Riggs, Jim Neuschwanger and Starr White Jones. The Class of 1966 planned the program for the reunion. Submitted photo

“It was a nice time with 50 attending,” Shannon Chase Smith noted. “Sharing stories, renewing friendships, and singing the Academy Song.”

Maxine Collins of Wilton, Class of 1951, was the only alumnus from that year, the earliest class represented. Sonya Conant of Weld lived in Wilton, graduated with the Class of 1957.

During the Wilton Academy annual alumni reunion held Tuesday, July 11, at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay seen at left is Maureen Lothrop Riggs and at right H. Coval Conant, husband of Class of 1957 Wilton Academy alumnus Sonya Conant at his right. Also seen are Murna Dyke and Sherryl Porter. Submitted photo

Since last year, 12 Wilton Academy alumni have passed, Smith said.

The next reunion will be held July 9, 2024.

