JAY — Wilton Academy’s annual alumni reunion was held Tuesday, July 11, at LaFleurs Restaurant.

Members from the Class of 1966 planned the program.

“It was a nice time with 50 attending,” Shannon Chase Smith noted. “Sharing stories, renewing friendships, and singing the Academy Song.”

Maxine Collins of Wilton, Class of 1951, was the only alumnus from that year, the earliest class represented. Sonya Conant of Weld lived in Wilton, graduated with the Class of 1957.

Since last year, 12 Wilton Academy alumni have passed, Smith said.

The next reunion will be held July 9, 2024.

