NEW SHARON — A driver fell asleep Thursday night, causing his car to hit the back of an SUV stopped in a construction zone on state Route 27, Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said.

Nathaniel Tibbetts, 20, of Jay fell asleep while approaching stopped traffic near the bottom of Mile Hill Road, which is Route 27. His car struck the back of a Jeep driven by Lauren Niskach, 39, 0f New Sharon, Lowell said.

Niskach and her passenger, Joseph Niskach, 41, complained of pain and were checked by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel but declined to be taken by ambulance to a hospital, Lowell said.

Deputy Andrew Morgan investigated the 6:13 p.m. crash.

Tibbetts’ 2020 Honda was towed. Niskach’s 2019 Jeep received functional damage, Lowell said.

New Sharon and Chesterville fire rescue departments assisted at the scene.

