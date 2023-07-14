Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Anna-Marie, is a very special mixed breed female who has lots of love to give. She’s 13 years old, and the cutest little old yeti who can’t wait to shower her furever family with all the love and cuddles a dog can offer.

*Personality: Anna-Marie is a spunky old gal who doesn’t let her age slow her down! She loves to play and go for walks but is also more than content to cuddle up on the couch with you while you watch a movie or read a book.

*Special Skills: Anna is particularly good at impersonating yetis. She would be the perfect pooch to take with you as you hunt for bigfoot in the woods!

*Compatibility: Anna-Marie gets along well with humans and dogs alike. However, she’s not the biggest fan of cats, so she would do best in a cat-free home.

*Medical History: Anna-Marie is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped

Come and adopt this adorable little lady today!

Gunther is a 5-6 years old male, a mixed breed. Introducing Gunther, the adorable and stout little man who captures hearts with his endearing puppy face and unwavering love for his people.

Personality: Gunther may be a bit shy at first, but once he warms up to you, his affectionate nature shines through. He is a true companion who forms deep bonds with his beloved humans, offering unwavering loyalty and companionship.

*Special Traits: Despite being a grown up, Gunther has the cutest little puppy face that melts hearts wherever he goes. His adorable appearance is matched by his gentle spirit, making him irresistible to anyone lucky enough to cross paths with him.

* Compatibility: Gunther is a social butterfly who gets along splendidly with dogs, cats, and humans alike. He would love to meet your current pooch and see if they can be friends!

If you’re searching for an adorable and loving companion, Gunther is the perfect match. Embrace the privilege of having this stout little man by your side, and experience the unwavering love and companionship that he offers. Adopt Gunther and embark on a journey filled with snuggles, wagging tails, and endless moments of joy.

