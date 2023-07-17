JAY — A reported robbery at CN Brown Energy gas station and convenience store at 94 Main St. on June 30 has turned out to be a theft by unauthorized taking of money, police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

Police had been looking for a white male who asked for all of the money in the cash register. He was given an undisclosed sum. There was no weapon or threat of a weapon or force, he said.

Lawrence Schmidt, 59, of Fayette was issued a summons July 7 on a misdemeanor charge of theft. Schmidt was known to convenience store employees.

The case did not meet the criteria for a robbery, Caton said. Robbery typically involves the use of violence or threat.

He is scheduled to appear Dec. 5 in Farmington District Court.

A conviction on the charge for under $500 carries a maximum six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Related Headlines Jay police have suspect in CN Brown store robbery

« Previous

Next »

filed under: