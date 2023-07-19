LIVERMORE — Bright Ideas Child Care Center has had a busy month. First, Officer Chris Miller from Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department recently visited Bright Ideas Child Care Center and talked to the toddlers and preschoolers about police work, answered questions, had a snack with them, then colored and read them a story.

The kids thoroughly enjoyed the visit and many were talking about how they want to be a police officer when get big. The kids were supposed to be able to sit in the police car but unfortunately, it was pouring that day. .

Connie Godfrey from the Jay/Livermore Falls Lion’s Club recently came to Bright Ideas Child Care to check the children’s eye sight. Through their Vision Screening Program, she was able to check the eye sight of the children. This is the fourth year she has done this and it has proven to be very beneficial to the families . Over the 4 years, 5 children have been detected to have eye sight issues . Early detection makes a big difference!

