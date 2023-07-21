FARMINGTON — Some government offices in the Franklin County Courthouse will be closed at times during that weeks of July 31 and Aug. 7 while heat pumps are installed.

County staff has adjusted services because of the loud noise and disruption during construction.

The Commissioners Office will be closed Aug. 4; the Registry of Deeds will be closed Aug. 2; the Registry of Probate will be unable to process passports between Aug. 2 and 11, and it will be closed for all services Aug. 3.

There are several nearby options for those needing passport services, including post offices in Livermore Falls, Manchester, Rumford, Canaan, Hallowell, Augusta, Waterville and Rangeley.

Commissioners voted in May to award the contract to Dave’s World in Windham for $96,201.91. The money will come from the county’s allotment of $5.86 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. There will be nine or 10 head units and two exterior units. The pumps will provide heating and cooling services, and everyone will be able to control the temperature in their spaces.

