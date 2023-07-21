Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Attention, animal lovers! We have an urgent plea to find loving homes for two incredible companions, Sweet Pea and Khloe. These wonderful girls are starting to show physical signs of the stress that living at the shelter can cause, and they desperately need a safe and nurturing environment to thrive and are on Urgent Placement because they’re both starting to show physical signs of the stress that living at the shelter causes.

We urgently seek kind-hearted individuals or families who can open their hearts and homes to these precious souls. With a stable and nurturing environment, Sweet Pea and Khloe can overcome their current challenges and rediscover the joy of life. By offering them a loving home, you can provide the care and support necessary to restore their physical well-being and bring out their true personalities. Your act of kindness can change their lives forever.

Please, if you or someone you know is ready to provide a safe haven for Sweet Pea or Khloe, reach out to us immediately. They deserve a chance at a brighter future, free from the stressors of shelter life. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule a visit. Let’s rally together and ensure these deserving companions find their happily ever after. Share this post, spread the word, and let’s find Sweet Pea and Khloe the loving homes they so desperately need.”

Khloe is a female Doberman/Rottweiler mix, one to three years old and she’s a dog with a heart as big as her muscles! Our big-hearted Khloe, who believes she’s a lap dog, is feeling the effects of shelter life. The stress is starting to show, and we can’t bear to see her spirit dimmed. She longs for the warmth and comfort of a forever family who can offer her the love and stability she needs to truly thrive.

*Personality: Khloe is the definition of a people person – she loves everyone she meets! She’s affection-ate, outgoing, playful, and is basically a lapdog wan-na-be.

*Special Skills: This pup is a weight-lifting champion (okay, maybe not really), a professional cuddle bug, and she gives out the sweetest kisses you’ve ever experienced. She is also our longest term resident as she’s been with us for almost a year now!

*Compatibility: Khloe is wonderful with humans, and we believe she would be great with kids too! While she needs to start off as an only dog, and she’s good with dog-savvy cats given a proper introduction.

*Medical History: Khloe is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped. She’s healthy and ready to bring her big heart to her forever home.

Sweet Pea is a mixed breed, female and is 1-3 years old.This pretty girl has a heart as big as her smile. Sadly, the shelter environment is taking a toll on her well-being. We see signs of stress manifesting in her physical health, and it breaks our hearts. Sweet Pea deserves a peaceful and loving home where she can blossom into the vibrant companion, we know she can be.

Get ready to meet the cutest pup with a heart of gold – Sweet Pea! This gal is as affectionate and playful as they come, and she’s just waiting to bring her bubbly personality to a forever home.

Personality: This pup is outgoing, happy-go-lucky, and oh-so-loyal. You’ll never have a dull moment with her around!

Special Skills: Sweet Pea is a professional fetch player and an expert snuggler. Plus, she’s incredibly charismatic – everyone falls in love with her!

Compatibility: Sweet Pea is a social butterfly and gets along great with humans and dogs alike. However, she’s not the biggest fan of cats, so she would do best in a cat-free home.

Medical History: Sweet Pea is up to date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped.

Don’t wait – come meet her today and see for yourself what a wonderful pup she truly is!

