FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) is pleased to announce that four care team members are now trained in LSVT BIG, a specialized physical therapy program designed to help individuals with Parkinson’s disease improve their movement and overall functional abilities.

Annie Gray, PT, DPT; Gwen Davis, PTA; Marco Madison, PT, DPT; and Ian McLaughlin, PTA, are all qualified to deliver the therapy program for patients, via one-on-one, hour-long sessions scheduled for four consecutive days over four weeks. Additionally, patients are encouraged to continue practicing the exercises at home to reinforce the treatment effects.

The program consists of intensive individualized therapy sessions that focus on increasing the scale of movements (moving big), improving balance and coordination and enhancing overall motor function.

“Research on LSVT BIG has documented improved mobility with faster walking with bigger steps, improved balance and reduced risk of falling, and improvements in activities of daily living,” said Susan Loughrey, FMH director of physical rehabilitation and sports medicine.

According to Loughrey, the department also offers LSVT LOUD speech therapy, a program developed through the Parkinson’s Voice Project, to improve vocal loudness, speech clarity and communication abilities.

It is recommended that patients consult with their primary care provider to determine the most appropriate treatment options based on individual needs and circumstances.

