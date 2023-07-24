FARMINGTON — Three people were injured Sunday night when a car they were in crossed the centerline and rolled over on state Route 27, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Monday.

The car driven by Wyatt Merchant, 17, of Mexico was heading north toward New Vineyard just before 8 p.m. when the crash occurred, Cote said. The vehicle landed on its roof on a rock wall on the opposite side of the road.

The three occupants in the vehicle had no idea how it happened, Cote said. The crash remains under investigation, he added.

Merchant and his two passengers, Christy Johnson, 26, of Wilton and Dominik Arsenault, 19, of Mexico were all taken to a hospital by NorthStar EMS ambulances.

Officer Ryan Rosie, Farmington Fire Rescue and Farmington police Regional School Unit 9 school resource officer Matt Brann responded to the crash.

