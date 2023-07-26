NO. LIVERMORE — At the July 23 North Livermore Baptist Church service the congregation was welcomed by Ken Bryant at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing”, “Joy Unspeakable” and “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus”.

The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Pastor Bonnie is on vacation this week and filling in for her in the pulpit is Ken Bryant.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting dry pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of July. No Bible Study as Pastor Bonnie is on vacation. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Pastor Bonnie will be on vacation from July 23 – August 5.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

filed under: