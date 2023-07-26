LIVERMORE FALLS — Looking for something fun to do outside this summer? We have a Maine State Park Pass available to borrow. Contact the library for more information.

Do you have a phone, laptop, or other device you’d like help learning how to use for FREE? Paul Haberstroh from Franklin County Adult and Community Education will be at the library on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. until August 16, with classes resuming on September 6. Paul has a wide breadth of knowledge on a variety of topics, from basic computer and internet safety to graphic and website design. Come visit him for some expert help.

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, August 10 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles, as part of the ‘Our Favorite Genres’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Our Summer Reading Program, All Together Now, wraps up with two final programs for the month of August.

We’re looking for patrons and community members to make some art because on Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m., we’re having a Community History Hunt and Tiny Art show. We have tiny canvases and easels that you can use to create your own miniature masterpiece.

Come into the library and pick up a kit. (Work must be submitted to the library by 8/1/23 to be displayed at the show on 8/3/23.) If you’re participating in our Summer Reading Program, don’t forget to design the collaboration square included in your packet. You can submit that square as well and it will be part of our SRP mural.

Advertisement

For our SRP finale, bring your crawliest critter questions because Chewonki will be returning this summer and they’re bringing their Bugmobile. Chewonki’s programs are for folks of all ages. Because they’re often so popular and we have limited space in our auditorium, if you would like to guarantee a seat, please call 897-3631 or email Alana at assist.treatlib@gmail.com as we will be closing the doors when we reach capacity.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, August 19th at 10:30 a.m. It’s a space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges with a special focus on Legos. The only limits are physics and imagination.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is back to having regular hours. Stop by on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and pick up some great reads.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, August 26th this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: