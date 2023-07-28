FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County (HCC) in conjunction with the Franklin County Recovery Center is hosting a family game night on Thursday, August 3, from 6 – 8 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Community Center located at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington.

The event will feature music, snacks, games and a celebratory cake cutting for the Recovery Center. It promises an evening filled with fun and friendly competition. Families will have the chance to come together and enjoy a variety of games suitable for all ages, including an indoor corn hole tournament. Those wanting to compete in corn hole can bring a team or join one needing additional participants.

In celebration of International Self-Care Day, there will be raffle to win a basket of self-care goodies.

“We believe it will be a fantastic occasion to foster positive connections, strengthen family bonds and promote community engagement,” said Sarah Mulcahey, HCC program management specialist who is one of the organizers.

To learn more visit Franklin County Recovery Center on Facebook or call 779-3136.

