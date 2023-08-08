RUMFORD — According to Rumford Police, on Friday morning, law enforcement officers from the Rumford Police, Mexico Police, Maine State Police and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) executed a search warrant at the Michael J. Stanton residence at 49 Beliveau Road in Rumford to search for evidence relating to an ongoing state and federal firearms investigation.

As a result of the search, police seized 8 firearms, ranging from semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and AR-platform rifles, along with a cache of assorted ammunition.

Stanton is prohibited from possessing firearms by virtue of having felony convictions in Maine for felony operating under the influence and in New Jersey for felony burglary. He is also prohibited under federal law because of an active Protection From Abuse Order in New Jersey.

Stanton was intercepted by police about a mile from his home while on his way to work at the intersection of Isthmus Road and Route 120 in Rumford and was taken into custody without incident. Stanton has been initially charged with state charges of possession of firearms by a prohibited person (a Class C felony) and operation of a motor vehicle after being declared a habitual offender (a Class C felony) pending further investigation and may be facing additional state and/or federal charges along with the possibility of others being charged as well once the joint investigation is completed.

Stanton posted $400 cash bail with conditions that he not commit any new criminal conduct, must submit to searches by police upon articulable suspicion, must not drive a motor vehicle in Maine until properly licensed, must not possess firearms, and must waive extradition to the State of Maine.

He’s been ordered to appear for initial arraignment on September 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Rumford Unified Criminal Docket Court.

The two preliminary state felony charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted. Stanton, like all suspects, is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: