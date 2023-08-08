CHESTERVILLE — Former resident Derek Haley will be competing on “Superfan,” a new musical game show premiering on CBS and Paramount+.

The show will air at 9 p.m. local time Wednesday on the CBS Television Network, according to the network.

It will stream on Paramount+, live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers, the day after, according to the network. The show is hosted by Nate Burleson from “CBS Mornings” and Keltie Knight.

Haley lives in Portland and is a 2013 graduate of Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

“Viewers will watch me meet my childhood hero Shania Twain for the first time in Hollywood and compete to be crowned her biggest fan,” he wrote in an email.

Why is Shania Twain your childhood hero?

“Shania Twain is my childhood hero because she taught me how to overcome adversity while being remarkably cool and well mannered,” Haley wrote in an email. “She came from nothing and created an extraordinary life and career for herself. Her music entertained me immensely as an only child who loved to sing and dance around for his own enjoyment. Her stage presence is infectious; growing up I watched all of her television concert specials and music videos religiously and I was in awe of her beauty and spirit. Through social media and attending concerts, I have connected with so many other Shania fans, some of whom have become sincerely close friends.”

How did you get involved with country music and do you have any other artists you particularly like – and why?

“When I was a kid my parents would play country radio in the car or at home, so I was used to hearing country music all around me in the late 1990s and early 2000s. I’m nostalgic for many of the female country voices of the 1990s, including Faith Hill, and I adore Dolly Parton. She’s an incredibly generous soul and legendary songwriter.”

Is country music your favorite genre?

“No, it’s not my favorite genre and I don’t listen to much country music today. I consider Shania to be her own genre – a mixture of country pop, singer songwriter, and rock. The music genres I gravitate to are rock, singer/songwriter, alternative, folk, and some pop.”

How did you learn about “Superfan”?

“Someone in casting emailed me inviting me to apply for the show. At first I thought it was a scam, then I started seeing the casting call pop up on social media and Shania filmed a little video announcing the casting call herself. After realizing the email was legit, I filled out an application and within five days from that initial contact I had my first interview with the casting director!”

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

“For me it was a no-brainer. It just sounded like such a fun thing to do. Finally having the chance to fulfill my lifelong dream of meeting my childhood idol was exciting on its own. I could check that box off. But also having the opportunity to be on national television with this fun new game show seemed momentous. I loved the concept and was grateful to be considered.”

What are some things you will be doing on the show?

“On “Superfan” I competed alongside four other contestants in multiple rounds of play, including musical knowledge, trivia competitions and more. It was a lot of fun and the games created enough pressure to keep me on my toes!”

How is the winner determined?

“Five contestants are narrowed down to the top two through multiple rounds of play. The winner will be decided live by viewers on the night of episodic premiere, following the East Coast airing. Viewers can vote for their favorite by tweeting hashtag “Superfan.”

What will the winner receive?

“If crowned Shania’s SUPERFAN, I would win a once-in-a-lifetime prize from Shania and you’ll have to tune in to find out exactly what it is.”

What message would you like to share?

“This life you’ve been given is not to be wasted. No matter where you come from, or what your dreams are, so much greatness is possible. You just have to go for it, and follow your curiosity.”

Please share about yourself.

“I have lived in Portland and the surrounding area for the last 10 years since graduating from Mt. Blue High School. My most recent job was working for Dempsey Center, which is a non profit created by Patrick Dempsey that helps people manage the impact of cancer. It’s an incredible place, and the most meaningful job I ever had.

“In my free time I love baking – that’s my love language. I also really enjoy playing cards with my family, talking to friends on the phone, going for walks in nature and having nice dinners. My parents mean the world to me. They still live in Chesterville and we see each other pretty regularly.”

