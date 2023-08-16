NEW SHARON — A local man rolled his ATV on Wednesday, pinning his right leg under the machine on the dirt section of Intervale Road, Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher said.
Leslie D. Pinkham had no broken bones or other injuries, the warden said.
NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel checked Pinkham out at the scene.
Thrasher said he was assisted by Wardens Garrett Moody and Josh Theriault.
New Sharon and Farmington fire rescue departments also responded to the call reported at 11:47 a.m.
