RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces the Ninth Annual Western Mountain Photography Show. Juried exhibit awards reception:

Saturday, September 9, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main Street in Rangeley.

The Theme for the 2023 Exhibit is PERSPECTIVE.

During the entire exhibit, attendees may vote for their favorite image in the People’s Choice competition. The show will run Sept 9 through Oct 2. Gallery hours are Tues-Sat 10 a.m.-2 p.m..

This is a public event and reception featuring complimentary snacks and a cash bar (beer/wine) where the accepted images will be on display and the winners will be announced and prizes awarded.

The Western Mountain Photo show is sponsored by: Nick Leadley Nature Photography & Rangeley Lakes Trail Center.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

