MEXICO — At a special town meeting on Sept. 5, citizens needs five minutes to approve the use of town surplus on a pair of articles.
One was to authorize $30,000 out of surplus for audit services. This includes two years of audits and funds to the town’s Trio system.
The second was $5,880.76 out of surplus to cover a 10 percent increase from Archies, Inc. for the town’s trash pickup and recycling expense.
Regarding the trash pickup, Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day said the town received the added bill “with no warning” on July 1, which was after the town approved the 2023-24 budget at the annual town meeting on June 13.
Selectman Richard Philbrick advised that Archie’s should have done this during the town’s budget process so that they would not have been “caught short.”
In other business, Welch-Day said it looks like the town will be receiving about $180,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair roads damaged by this summer’s flood waters.
