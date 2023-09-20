ANDOVER — Selectmen announced Tuesday that a public informational meeting will be held Oct. 3 on federal funds for damaged roads and whether to switch the annual Town Meeting from June back to March.

Money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would help pay for an estimated $3.6 million in damage from the June 26 rainstorm.

Other topics include a report on projects on Wyman Hill and East Andover roads, the possibility of obtaining a right of way along Back Street to the transfer station and whether to hold the annual Town Meeting in March rather than in June, which has been the practice the past five years.

The informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. Selectmen will meet at 5 p.m.

In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, Selectman Justin Thacker said he and board secretary Lakin Crouteau will attend training Friday in Augusta for the town’s General Assistance program. “We plan to get ourselves the proper training so we’ll hopefully have two officers for the town, should there be a General Assistance request or anything like that,” he said.

In another matter, Transfer Station employee Julie Patrick addressed the board, saying she is quitting her job at the transfer station where she has worked for over a year.

Advertisement

She said that since Mark Thurston started as foreman there last week, she has been removed from the schedule for two of her three workdays each week and can’t live on what she makes working just one day.

“So, I’m sorry; I hate to leave you and I’m going to miss the people, but I can’t do it,” Patrick said.

Board Chairman Brian Mills said, “This is a decision that the board made, a decision to allow Mark to basically take over and do as he sees necessary.”

Selectmen expect to hire Randy Canwell of Mexico as assistant animal control officer at their meeting next Tuesday. Canwell, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, was asked to complete an application for the position.

Mills said Animal Control Officer Sue Milligan is on medical leave.

The Town Office will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon during cleanup day at the transfer station.

“You can come in to pay for your large items that you want to drop off: stoves, air conditioners, tires, mattresses, chairs, etc. and also to do registrations,” Town Clerk Melinda Averill wrote Tuesday on the Fans of Andover Maine Facebook page.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: