JAY – Four local men’s softball teams and their fans gathered Saturday at French’s Falls Field in Jay for the 3rd Annual ALS Skipper One-Pitch Tournament. The Steve’s Market team from Wilton took the championship, defeating all opponents, and claiming the trophy.

Other teams competing Saturday were 207 from West Farmington, second place; Hotel from Rumford, third; and Skipper’s Team, Farmington, which earned the Good Sportsmanship Trophy.

Organizers of the event wish to thank The Award Shop in Farmington for providing the trophies. Appreciation was also expressed to the many volunteers helping throughout the day’s event as umpires, scorekeepers, and others in various organizational tasks.

Finally, a big thank you to Drake Timberlake for assisting with donations and concessions and to the support and encouragement from the many fans.

In memory and honor of Boyd “Skip” Ladd, a portion of the funds raised from the day-long event will help support others who suffer from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Some of the proceeds are also ear-marked for improvements to the French’s Falls ball field, which has been the site of this annual tournament for the past three years and/or other projects that will promote local youth baseball and softball programs or other youth sports.

