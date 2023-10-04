LIVERMORE FALLS — On Tuesday, September 26, FBC hosted a lively and very uplifting concert by Gospel performer Brad White. He has visited us several times in past years, and we have been blessed to share God’s love in musical praise each time! And on Saturday, September 30, FBC was represented at the Apple – Pumpkin Festival as some of our parishioners handed out free homemade cookies and introduced some hand puppets used in our Puppet Ministry. This is a busy church, reaching out to the community and sharing God’s love and joy!

At the Sunday, Oct. 1, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, Kay KingWatson welcomed all to morning worship at 10:30 a.m. She read announcements and led us as we sang two praise songs: “We Praise Thee, O God, Our Redeemer” and “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee”. Pastor Russ Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 81, Verses 16-40. He then led us into prayer time as we shared prayers for those who are ill, and joy for those who have returned from summer vacations, followed by The Lord’s Prayer. We sang the Hymn, “Saved, Saved”. Pastor Russ called the children to the front pew as he presented the Junior Sermon, titled “Secret Box”. Then, during the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Send the Light” on organ and piano. Special Music was presented by the Worship Team as they sang “Come and See”, accompanied by Margaret.

Pastor Thayer’s sermon, titled “Cost, Response, Result”, and he read Scripture from the Book of Acts, Chapter 16, Verses 16 – 40. The scriptures tell the story of Paul and Silas who were traveling in Macedonia spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They happened to meet a young woman who possessed a special gift and everyone considered her to be crazy. She followed Paul and Silas yelling that they were men of God and could show people the way to salvation. This went on for many days until Paul commanded the spirit that possessed her to come out of her. When her masters realized that she could no longer make money for them, they were furious. They sent soldiers to capture Paul and Silas. The Jailer was told to keep them in the inner part of the prison, away from other prisoners. At midnight, Paul and Silas prayed and sang hymns and other prisoners heard them. Suddenly, there was a huge earthquake that shook the city and all buildings, and loosened the bindings of their hands and opened all the doors. The Jailer was terrified that all the prisoners had escaped, and he was ready to commit suicide when Paul yelled and said all prisoners were still there, no one had chosen to leave because they did not want the Jailer to be blamed and punished. Their message to the Jailer was that “God was with them”. What example would they have set for other Christians if they had run away and left the Jailer with the consequences? Message: It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, what clothes you wear, or where you live, God loves you and, actions are needed to spread God’s love to others outside of the church.

We sang the hymn, “According to Thy Gracious Word” as we prepared for Communion, led by Pastor Russ and the Deacons. The Service ended as the Congregation formed a circle around the sanctuary and sang, “Blest Be the Tie That Binds”.

Announcements: 1. This month, we are collecting gravy for Thanksgiving Baskets. 2. Adult Sunday School meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Russ hosts a Bible Study, based on the movie, “The Chosen”. It takes place at the Parsonage on Tuesday evenings, 6 p.m. 3. Kay Kingwatson hosts a Bible Study each Wednesday at her home: 22 Old Jay Hill Rd., at 10 a.m. 4. Mary’s Lunch will be held in the Vestry on Thursday, October 5 at 11:30 a.m. Potluck. 5. The Worship Team meets after Mary’s Lunch at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary. 6. The next Men’s Breakfast will take place on Saturday, October 8 at 8 a.m. 7. The next Soap ‘n More Store will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Volunteers are needed to help with the Free Lunch that will be served from 11 a.m. to Noon. 8. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, October 29h at 7 p.m.

