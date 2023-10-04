FARMINGTON — On Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will host a fall resource fair, a free family-oriented educational and fun event being held in the Bass Room and on the hospital campus.

Festivities will include a children’s play area with face painting, lawn games, storybook reading, ambulance tours, health screenings and free flu shots. WKTJ at 99.3 FM will also be on hand broadcasting live and interviewing key participants from 10 a.m. to noon.

Several community agencies also plan to be present including United Way, Spruce Mountain Adult Education, Senior Planning Center, Western Maine Transportation Services, and Healthy Community Coalition, among others.

“We will also have medical students from the University of New England onsite to help out and experience what rural medicine is like,” said Jolene Luce, director of Western Maine AHEC.

There will also be giveaways, raffle prizes and seasonal refreshments. For additional information, call Jolene Luce at 779-2451.

The Western Maine Area Health Education Center (AHEC), is hosted by FMH and supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Western Maine AHEC is a member of the Maine AHEC Network.

filed under: