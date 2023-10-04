Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Anna-Marie is a mixed breed 13 year old female, Get ready to meet Anna-Marie, the cutest little old yeti, who eagerly awaits showering her furever family with love and cuddles.

*Personality: Don’t let her age fool you, Anna-Marie is a spunky and lively gal! She adores playtime and going for walks, but she’s just as happy snuggling up on the couch with you during movie nights or reading sessions.

*Special Skills: Anna-Marie’s exceptional talent lies in impersonating yetis. Imagine the fun you’ll have as you explore the woods together, searching for bigfoot with your furry sidekick!

*Compatibility: Anna-Marie is a social butterfly who gets along famously with humans. However, she prefers a pet-free home, where she can be the center of attention and bask in all the love and care.

*Medical History: Rest assured, Anna-Marie is up-to-date on vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped, ensuring her health and well-being.

Don’t miss the chance to adopt this adorable little lady today! Bring Anna-Marie into your life and prepare for a whirlwind of love, laughter, and unforgettable adventures with your very own cuddly yeti.

Introducing Minnie, the big and chatty girl who loves humans!

*Personality: Minnie is a big and talkative feline with a heart full of love for humans.

*Special Traits: Minnie’s standout trait is her chattiness, as she enjoys engaging in conversations and expressing her affection.

*Compatibility: Minnie is a perfect companion for those seeking a feline friend who appreciates human company and brings joy to the household.

*Medical History: Minnie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped, ready to shower her humans with love.

If you’re looking for a big and chatty feline companion, Minnie is the perfect match. Enjoy her lively conversations and experience the love and companionship she brings. Adopt Minnie and embrace the joy of having a talkative friend by your side.