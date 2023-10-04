VFW Post 3335 auxiliary in Jay held a very successful raffle and bake sale at this year’s Apple Pumpkin Festival Auxiliary members made dozens of homemade pastry and raffled a fall basket, had free local apples donated from John Castonguay and lollipop pumpkin for the kids to enjoy. President Gail Dube is shown in the foreground, Alice Robinson and Brenda Deojay in the background. submitted photo

