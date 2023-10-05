MEXICO — Kelly Barnett, owner of Hot Contents of 696 River Road, held what she called a “lost” grand opening last week, which included a ribbon cutting from the River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Together with her team of Paige Samson and Maryann Wing, they baked up a storm in hosting a two-day event, which including giving out grab bags with mini-baking kits, continuous raffles for discounts, gift certificates, and samples from their made-from-scratch sweets, soups, breads and other items.

Barnett explained the lost grand opening was because when the Route 2 business opened near Naples Packing in February 2020 — it was just before the pandemic struck the region. Any thoughts of a grand opening at that time was lost due to the restrictions and they were essentially closed to the public for at least a year.

She said, “Like many other businesses in 2020, we had to navigate uncharted territory in order to survive. Having a reliable team, menu and loyal customers has allowed us to find and discover what we can really off as a company.”

Soups are available from September to May. Customers can call ahead.

How busy is Hot Contents? They sold 436 sandwiches during September.

Hot Contents has also been busy with their specialty pizza menu, all available as 12-inch thin crust only.

A catering menu is available by request or tell them what you want for your next event, preferably with a week’s notice. Deposit may be required. Call (207) 507-1328.

Hot Contents also has gluten-free options on the menu.

