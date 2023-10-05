LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday approved having a 2009 dump truck engine overhauled for $11,946.69.
The work on the six-wheeler will be done by Freightliner and Western Star of Maine of Bangor and have a one-year warranty.
Public Works Supervisor Bill Nichols presented four estimates. The other three were $22,682.92 and $24,296.33 to fix the engine and $45,970.68 for a new one.
The truck is used to plow and sand some of the steeper streets off Park Street and other areas.
In another vehicle issue, the majority of selectmen voted to authorize Fire Rescue Chief Nathan Guptill to sell a 1996 Ford F-series rescue truck bought as military surplus but does not meet town needs. It sits in the bay and there is no sense in paying insurance on it if it is not used, he said.
Proceeds from the sale will go into a Fire Rescue Department vehicle reserve account.
Guptill said he would most likely advertise the truck on govdeals.com.
He said he would like to buy a vehicle that will be more suitable to the town’s needs.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Varsity Maine
Coastal Auto Parts Fall Athlete of the Week 5
-
Uncategorized
U.S. employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
-
Androscoggin County
Police reopen Main Street in downtown Lisbon after a death was reported
-
Maine
Remnants of Philippe to soak Maine this weekend
-
Nation / World
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel prize for fighting women’s oppression